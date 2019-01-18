Chargers GM on Philip Rivers: He's not going anywhere

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco addressed the media Thursday to recap the 2018 season and what comes next as the team enters the offseason.

Telesco touched on numerous subjects during a news conference that lasted a little more than 40 minutes. And one large takeaway surrounded the status of quarterback Philip Rivers, who enters the final year of a contract that pays a base salary of $11 million in 2019.

Discussions between Rivers and the Chargers on a potential extension haven't begun, but Telesco made it clear where he sees Rivers playing beyond the 2019 season.

"I can tell you he's not going anywhere," Telesco said, via the Chargers' official website. "He's going to be here, but we'll talk at the right point as far as the moves we need to make in the offseason, the resources we have and kind of see how it all fits in. But yeah, he's not going anywhere."

Rivers led the Chargers to a 12-4 record, marking the sixth time in his 15-year career the Chargers made the playoffs with Rivers under center. He finished the 2018 season among the league's best quarterbacks in numerous statistical categories, including ranking eighth in yards passing (4,308), tied for sixth in touchdown passes (32), fifth in passer rating (105.5) and ninth in completion percentage (68.3).

While Rivers turned 37 in December and there will be questions on how long the quarterback wants to play, the Chargers general manager believes Rivers continues to play at a high level despite the advancing age.

"You'll have to ask Philip (how much longer he wants to play)," Telesco said. "I don't know. I have to almost think year to year, but I know he has more than that but for planning purposes you're always looking just to make sure.

"I couldn't put a number on it, but I haven't seen drop off in Philip since I arrived here six years ago. In the six years I've been here, he's even playing better now than when I first got here so I guess the sky's the limit, but for how long he wants to play, you'd have to ask him that but we're really lucky to have him."

Taking care of Rivers sooner than later will ensure the Chargers remain one of the AFC's top teams, and it certainly looks like Telesco wants to address it.

Rivers, however, won't be the only star player on offense that the Chargers want to take a close look at during the offseason.

Running back Melvin Gordon enters the final year of his rookie contract, which pays a base salary of $5.6 million in 2019. Gordon, who made the Pro Bowl in 2018 for a second time on his career, is a key offensive weapon the Chargers would prefer to keep in place.

"I think it's something that we'll definitely look at," Telesco said. "I mean, he's a huge part of our offense. He's a warrior for us. He does all of the little things to be a great player that you don't see in this room -- all of the little things you need. I love having him. We're happy to have him. It's probably something that we'll look at in the offseason. The good thing is that we have a lot of good, young talent. Trying to retain that core moving forward will take some work."