Sam Darnold returns after leaving with foot injury

Sam Darnold's return met a brief interruption Sunday.

The Jets rookie quarterback suffered a foot injury on the first series of the game against the Buffalo Bills, left for the locker room and was questionable to return, but has indeed come back into the game.

Darnold ran up the middle on a broken play on third down and was tackled before heading to the locker room. Josh McCown replaced Darnold with 5:54 in the first quarter following a fumble lost by Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen. The first possession under McCown resulted in a Jets field goal.

Darnold missed the last three games for the Jets, who were forced to turn back to the veteran they kept around for this exact reason. At 3-9 with the season lost, Darnold's quick return raises an eyebrow, considering he's the team's franchise quarterback of the future. But Todd Bowles has also been under fire, retaining importance in games that would otherwise be all but irrelevant.