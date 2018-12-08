Roundup: Buffalo Bills DE Jerry Hughes fined $53K

A confrontation between Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes and official Roy Ellison saw Ellison placed on administrative leave and Hughes fined $53,482, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Pelissero added that, "My understanding is Roy Ellison remains on administrative leave and will not officiate Sunday."

Here are some other fines from around the league in the aftermath of Week 13:

1. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was also penalized for a run-in with an official and he was fined $25,000 for his confrontation, which drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty last week, Pelissero reported.

2. Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is no stranger to fines and he matched the aforementioned Hughes' penalty as he was fined $53,482 fine for unnecessary roughness after he lowered his helmet on Broncos fullback Andy Janovich, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on Saturday.

3. Rapoport also reported that Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was fined $20,054 for his horse-collar penalty against his old squad, the Lions.

4. Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley's slam dunk-over-the-crossbar celebration netted him a $13,369 fine, Peliserro reported.

5. Following a hit to Rams quarterback Jared Goff's knee last week, Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah was fined $20,054, Peliserro reported.

6. Panthers safety Eric Reid racked up another fine for a hit on a defenseless player. Reid owes the league $26,739 for his hit on Buccaneers receiver Adam Humphries, Peliserro reports, though the play was not flagged.