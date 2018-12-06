Around The NFL Podcast: Previewing Week 14

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to Derrick Henry running rampant against Jacksonville on Thursday Night Football (:30)! The heroes discuss each Week 14 matchup. Which rookie QB will prevail in the AFC East game of the year (10:00)? Can Luck lead Indy to a Texas-sized upset (19:30)? Is Saquon a generation talent (39:55)? David Ely answers the heroes' phone call to chat about Wess's wedding (59:00). After the jaunty phone call, was Philly's pregame trash talk enough to intimidate the Cowboys (1:06:00)? Lastly, the 2017 Team of ATL exchanges blows with the 2018 Team of ATL on Sunday Night Football (1:13:00)!

