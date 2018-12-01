Roundup: Pats' Cordarrelle Patterson fined $13K

Cordarrelle Patterson's extracurricular activity in New England's Week 12 win over the New York Jets will offically make his wallet lighter.

Patterson has been fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he grabbed the groin area of Jets defensive end Henry Anderson while at the bottom of a pile, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Patterson's offense occurred early in the fourth quarter, with the Patriots holding a 20-13 lead. New England won, 27-13.

Other fines from Week 12 action around the league:

1. Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson was fined $33,425 for his role in a fight last week with Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The skirmish earned Fournette a one-game suspension, while Lawson will instead pay the fine.

2. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was fined $13,369 for again using the Salvation Army bucket behind the end zone at AT&T Stadium as a celebration prop, Pelissero reported.

Teammate Xavier Woods was fined $26,739 for his clear helmet-to-helmet hit on Redskins tight end Jordan Reed on Thanksgiving, Pelissero reported. The hit was inexplicably not flagged during the game, but the league levied the fine after being able to review the video.

3. Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice was fined $26,739 for lowering his helmet to hit Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, per Pelissero.