Dolphins' Kenny Stills frustrated by lack of targets

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills turned heads Thursday afternoon when he commented that he couldn't throw the ball to himself.

Stills has just six catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets since Week 6, so his concern carried merit when looking over the past five games. Stills dealt with a groin injury in Week 8 and did not play against the Houston Texans.

"I couldn't tell you exactly why I'm not getting more targets," Stills said, via The Miami Herald. "I can tell you that I'm getting open and I'm trying to take advantage of every opportunity that comes my way."

On the surface, the wide receiver's comments implied a shot at the quarterback situation, notably backup Brock Osweiler, who started Weeks 6-10 while Ryan Tannehill dealt with a shoulder injury.

But an hour after the wide receiver's quotes made the rounds on social media and traditional media outlets, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald tweeted that Stills entered the media room to clarify his comments.

"There isn't much that can pull this team apart," Stills said. "There's no single person that you can point the finger at."

Stills, who had 847 yards receiving and six touchdowns in 2017, enjoyed a good start to the 2018 campaign, totaling 12 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets in the first four games.

After missing five games, Tannehill returned to action in Week 12, but targeted Stills once.

While Stills might not have intended to stir the proverbial pot, the Dolphins might have a squeaky wheel to deal with. Whether he said enough to get the necessary grease in the form of more opportunities to catch passes remains to be seen.