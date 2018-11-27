Dede Westbrook on Hackett firing: 'We let him down'

On Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett after a dismal losing streak hit seven games.

After the news, some Jags players took responsibility for getting their OC canned.

"I have to say it's pretty much on us," receiver Dede Westbrook said, via the team's official website.

Hackett was scapegoated for the team's offensive struggles with Blake Bortles under center. The Jags later benched the QB in favor of Cody Kessler.

Westbrook said it was the players that let Hackett down.

"He calls the plays, he has great game plans every week and it's up to us as players to execute that," Westbrook said. "I feel like we let him down and we let the team down by not executing."

He'll get little argument on that take. Hackett was seen as a bright mind after managing to coax a stellar performance out of Bortles during last year's playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, Hackett was again saddled with an enigmatic Bortles, Leonard Fournette couldn't stay healthy, the offensive line was banged up and brutal, and the team decided to roll with youngsters at receiver.

Yet after seven straight losses, someone had to take the blame.

"It shows, 'Hey, we need to make some changes,'" guard Tyler Shatley said. "But right now we're just focused on one game at a time, one week at a time."

The Jags replaced Hackett with Scott Milanovich, as Doug Marrone and the rest of the staff scramble to try and save their jobs.

"We need to start winning, or we all need to look in the mirror about who can get let go. It sucks," defensive tackle Malik Jackson said. "You've got to kind of self-evaluate. What are you trying to do? How am I doing? There are a lot questions that come up when you let people go.

"... We have five games left. All you can do is focus on putting yourself in the best position and show the front office and the coaches that you're still here and you're still present and you're still working hard."

In a disappointing season, every single position on the team will be evaluated.