Sam Darnold ruled out for Jets; Josh McCown starting

Sam Darnold will miss another game.

The New York Jets officially ruled the rookie quarterback out for Sunday's tilt versus the New England Patriots.

Josh McCown will make his second start of the season.

Darnold missed practice all week while dealing with a foot injury.

The No. 3 overall pick injured his foot in a Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins and missed a Week 10 tilt. Despite optimism that the injury wouldn't linger past the team's bye week, Darnold will miss the second game of his rookie campaign.

The first-round pick has struggled through growing pains in his rookie season, completing just 55 percent of his passes for 214.9 yards per game with 14 interceptions to 11 touchdowns and a 68.3 passer rating, worst in the NFL.

Check back next week to see if the rookie can return for December.