Browns coach: Facing Hue won't provide 'extra juice'

On Sunday, Cleveland Browns players will see a familiar face: Fired coach Hue Jackson.

The former head coach will be on the opposite sideline when the Browns travel southward to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Interim coach Gregg Williams dismissed the idea that Jackson working for the foe will provide any extra motivation for Cleveland players.

"I wouldn't think that any of them will need any extra juice,'' Williams said, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "That's not what we're really about in that respect. I would probably say no."

Willems likewise shrugged off the idea that Jackson, who joined the Bengals staff last week, could provide the Bengals with inside information in the intrastate rivalry.

"There's nothing private in our world anymore,'' Williams said. "Every single clip of film is out there for everybody to watch. It's about execution. We have to go and execute.''

(Insert joke here about Jackson not having much of an idea about what was happening in the Browns' building anyway.)

"I learned a long time ago that it's more important that we know what we're doing than somebody else,'' Williams said. "That was pounded down my throat when I worked with (former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator) Buddy Ryan many years ago. I brought up something just like you did, and he ripped me pretty good."

The Bengals and Browns faceoff twice in the last six games of the season.