Louisville fires coach Bobby Petrino amid 2-8 season

Bobby Petrino is out another head coaching job.

The University of Louisville relieved Petrino of his coaching duties, Vice President and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra announced on Sunday morning.

"We want to thank Bobby for guiding our football program to some of the better seasons we have had historically at U of L during his two separate tenures here," Tyra said in a statement. "However, at this time we feel the program needs different leadership and we owe it to our student-athletes and fans to get this turned around.

"I did not have the confidence that it was going to happen next season without a change and it needs to start happening now. We expect to determine a new head coach soon to restore our football program to national prominence."

Petrino leaves Louisville with a career 77-35 record in two stints with the university (2003-06, and 2014-18).

The firing comes after the Cardinals lost their seventh straight game -- six by more than double digits - getting walloped by No. 13 Syracuse 55-23. With two games remaining, the Cardinals are 2-8 overall and are last in the ACC with an 0-7 record.

After Petrino's first stint at Louisville, he signed on to lead the Atlanta Falcons in 2007, his first job as an NFL head coach. After starting with a dismal 3-10 record in his first season, Petrino quit to take a job at Arkansas.

The infamous move led now-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer to call Petrino a "gutless bastard" and a "coward."

Petrino spent four seasons with Arkansas and one at Western Kentucky before returning to Louisville in 2014.

Louisville will begin its search for a new coach immediately, according to the university.