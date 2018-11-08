Ezekiel Elliott: Eagles game a 'must-win' for Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott knows the score. The Dallas Cowboys sit at 3-5 heading to Philadelphia, two games back in the division.

A loss to the Eagles on Sunday all but dooms the Cowboys' season.

"One hundred percent, yeah. It's a must-win," Elliott said, via the team's official website. "Being a division game, that makes it that much more important. So I mean definitely it's a must-win."

Following Monday night's disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Cowboys have convinced themselves they can right the ship with four division games left on their slate.

"We've definitely talked about having that mentality -- us versus the world," Elliott said. "We've got to go out there and win as many ballgames as we can to give ourselves an opportunity to get in the playoffs. We need to attack that the right way and prepare so we're ready."

A loss in Philly could send the Cowboys reeling. With a trip to Atlanta and home games against the Redskins, Saints and Eagles to follow, it's a difficult run for the mediocre Cowboys. A losing streak could have Dallas staring at 3-9, and might force owner Jerry Jones to run out of patience with his coaching staff.