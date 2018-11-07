Saquon Barkley: I want to be better than Todd Gurley

If New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley had a vote, there's little doubt on the player he would select as the NFL's MVP.

Barkley, who addressed the media Tuesday, was asked about having the opportunity to absorb information from recently signed guard Jamon Brown, who played for the Los Angeles Rams until a little over a week ago.

And it didn't take long for Barkley to shower compliments on a player Brown previously blocked for: Rams running back Todd Gurley.

"I definitely can learn a lot from a guy who blocked for probably at the end of today, the MVP of the league, in my opinion," Barkley told reporters, via the Giants' official website. "I watch film of Todd Gurley, I love the way he plays. He's an all-purpose back, a threat any time he touches the ball. He runs physical, running great in between the tackles."

Gurley enters Week 10 leading the league in rushing attempts (182), yards rushing (868) and touchdowns on the ground (12). A versatile weapon out of the backfield, Gurley also has 37 catches for 362 yards and four more touchdowns, while pacing the Rams' potent offensive attack.

The numbers represent a strong argument for Gurley to take home the MVP award when considering his contributions to the Rams' 8-1 record.

Meanwhile, Barkley, the second overall pick of the 2018 draft, remains one of the lone bright spots in the Giants' dismal season.

Despite playing behind a shaky offensive line, Gurley ranks 11th in the league in rushing with 519 yards and has proven to be a versatile weapon with 497 yards receiving on 58 catches. Barkley, who has seven total touchdowns on the season, is also a top candidate for the Rookie of the Year award.

But in a league where professionals often seek self-improvement, the opportunity for Barkley to absorb information from Brown on what makes Gurley special won't be neglected.

"That's someone that I'd be wrong if I don't go and pick his brain and go ask that guy what he sees that Todd did or ask him what makes Todd exceptional and the reason why he is player that he is today," Barkley said. "That's something that I want to learn from him because I want to compete.

"I want to be better than Todd one day. I know he's got the same mindset. All the running backs got the same mindset in the league, and that's just the way it operates in this league, just how it operates as competitors."