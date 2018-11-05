Week 11 flexes include Vikings-Bears moving to SNF

Fans will need to adjust viewing pleasures for a trio of games in Week 11.

The NFL announced Monday the following schedule changes for Sunday, Nov. 18:

With the NFC North up for grabs, the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears matchup was flexed from 1 p.m. ET on FOX to Sunday Night Football on NBC. The Bears (5-3) currently sit in first place with a half-game lead over the Vikings (5-3-1).

The Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints contest will move from a 1 p.m. ET slot to a 4:25 p.m. ET time and remain on FOX Sports. The Eagles (4-4) are a game out of first place in NFC East, while the Saints (7-1) sit atop the NFC South and are on a seven-game winning streak.

Lastly, the league adjusted the Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars game from its originally scheduled spot on Sunday Night Football on NBC to a 1 p.m. slot on CBS. The Steelers (5-2-1) hold a half-game lead atop the AFC North and the Jaguars (3-5) are tied for last place in the AFC South.