Injuries: David Irving exits practice with ankle injury

The Dallas Cowboys suffered an injury coming off their bye week.

Defensive end David Irving was carted off the practice field after suffering an ankle injury, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported, per sources informed of the injury.

According to Slater and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the initial belief is Irving suffered a high-ankle sprain. Irving's X-rays were negative and he will undergo further testing, per Slater and Rapoport.

Irving missed the first four games of the season due to suspension. He returned to action in Week 6, compiling four tackles and a sack in two games.

If the ankle injury sidelines Irving it would be a noticeable blow to a pass rush that had been hoping to have all its pieces in play for a postseason push. If the fourth-year pro is out for a while, however, it's not like the Cowboys aren't used to not having him available.

Other injuries we're tracking around the league:

1. Kansas City Chiefs linebackers Justin Houston (hamstring) and Anthony Hitchens (rib) were participating in start of practice and are expected to be limited, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Safety Eric Berry (heel) was not seen again during practice.

2. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not practice on Thursday. He remained on the injury report Wednesday as limited with the back and ankle injuries. As NFL Network's Mike Giardi notes, some Patriots players have been sidelined with an illness that has been circulating through the locker room.

3. Buffalo Bills quarterback Derek Anderson (concussion) and Josh Allen (right elbow) did not practice again today. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (concussion) and defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) also did not practice Thursday.

4. New York Jets wide receivers Robby Anderson (ankle) and Quincy Enunwa (ankle) both did not participate today. Center Spencer Long (knee/finger) was a full participant at practice. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quad) was limited.

5. The San Francisco 49ers are activating safety Marcell Harris (hamstring) off injured reserve, Rapoport reports. The 2018 sixth-round pick is expected to play today against the Oakland Raiders, Rapoport adds.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Mike Evans (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice.

7. Denver Broncos rookie running back Royce Freeman (ankle) did not practice for the second consecutive day this week.