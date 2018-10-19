Marshawn Lynch (groin) will miss at least a month

The Oakland Raiders got some bad bye-week news. Jon Gruden's team will be without it's best offensive player when it returns from the week off.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that running back Marshawn Lynch is out at least a month because of a groin injury, per sources informed of the issue.

Gruden expressed concern about Lynch's groin injury following the team's Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in London. The coach noted earlier this week the injury could be a long-term issue. There's a strong possibility Lynch could be placed on injured reserve at some point, Rapoport reported.

Missing Beast Mode for a month is a massive blow to the Raiders' already flagging offense. Lynch was the best -- and sometimes only positive -- player to an otherwise stagnant unit.

Through six games, Lynch was averaging 4.2 yards per attempt for 376 rushing yards on 90 carries with three touchdowns. The hulking back also added 15 receptions for 84 yards.

With Beast Mode out of commission for at least a month, the Raiders will turn to Doug Martin to fill Lynch's role with pass-catching back Jalen Richard likely seeing increased snaps.

The Raiders have been one of the most disappointing teams through the first month and a half of the season. Lynch's injury thrusts even more weight onto Derek Carr's struggling shoulders.

The darkness could grow deeper in the Black Hole before light shines again on Gruden's tenure.