Injuries: Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton practices fully

T.Y. Hilton is making his way back from missing the past two games due to a hamstring injury.

The Indianapolis Colts receiver told reporters on Wednesday he will test out his injury today and Thursday, on a restricted basis.

We'll likely to know by week's end whether the Colts' much-needed deep threat can return Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills, but the early results are promising as Hilton was listed as a full participant. He likely wouldn't be at 100 percent if he is able to play this week, but that fact doesn't worry the wideout.

"My less (than 100 percent) is better than a lot of people," Hilton said, via ESPN's Mike Wells.

He's not wrong.

The Colts have struggled with drops the past two weeks while leaning on a rag-tag group of wide receivers led by Ryan Grant (missing practice with an ankle injury), Chester Rogers, and Zach Pascal. Sans Hilton, tight end Eric Ebron has turned into Andrew Luck's go-to target. The former first-round pick has compiled 13 receptions for 176 and three touchdowns the past two weeks.

If Hilton can return, even not at full-speed, it would be a big boost for Luck and the 1-5 Colts.

Other injury news we are tracking Wednesday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) did not practice today. It's not a good sign for the lead-back making his return this week. Fellow Jags RB T.J. Yeldon (foot/ankle) sat out, as did defensive end Calais Campbell (ankle).

2. Cowboys receiver Tavon Austin is getting a second opinion on his groin injury, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.

3. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder) is out for Miami's Week 7 contest with the Detroit Lions, per coach Adam Gase. Brock Osweiler will start in his place.

4. Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Khalil Mack is day-to-day with an ankle injury. Mack suffered and played through the injury during Sunday's loss to Miami.

5. Ravens guard Alex Lewis has a pinched nerve and is day-to-day and did not practice Wednesday.

6. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot) was limited in practice.

7. Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (ankle, shoulder, knee), receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) and wide receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) did not practice Wednesday.

8. Cardinals safety Tre Boston (shoulder/ribs) and linebacker Mike Iupati (back) have been ruled out for Thursday night's matchup against the Broncos. Linebacker Justin Pugh (hand) is listed as questionable.

9. Texans wideouts Will Fuller (hip) and DeAndre Hopkins (foot) were both limted at practice.

10. Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein is good to go against the 49ers Sunday after missing a few weeks due to a groin injury.