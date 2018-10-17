Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'going to battle' for Paul Allen

The Seattle Seahawks will use the rest of the season as a tribute for legendary owner Paul Allen, who died this week after battling cancer.

"We're going to battle for him," Carroll said Tuesday, via The News Tribune. "You're either competing or your not. That's kind of the way I think we can best give tribute."

Carroll, who was convinced by Allen to return to the NFL in 2010, said his best memory is raising the Lombardi Trophy with the owner.

"We take it back to the Super Bowl," Carroll said. "He's a winner. He wanted to be a champion. And, to be up on the stage, with the crowd and the confetti flying and all of that -- to just be there with him, that's my favorite moment with Paul Allen."

Now the Seahawks will use Allen's passing as motivation to push them the rest of the season.

"Around here, we're all hanging together and staying really close, and making sure that we're doing all the things we need to do to carry on and maintain the effort and spirit that Paul always stood for, which was extraordinary achievement," Carroll said.