What Brees told his kids after breaking passing record

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 9, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. This Drew Brees moment was absolutely incredible.
Congratulations, @drewbrees! #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/YOWjq3ppIZâ NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2018
2. So was this one.
When you walk 71,490 yards to meet @drewbrees #BreesAThon #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/u795a39d0Oâ New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 8, 2018
3. Peyton Manning paid the saltiest tribute to the NFL's new passing leader.
A message from Peyton Manning to @drewbrees â the new all-time passing yards record holder (h/t @Broncos and @Saints) ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/JoLBAlJTHuâ The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 9, 2018
We walked 71,941 yards in one day for @drewbrees and THIS JUST HAPPENED ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #BreesAThonâ The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 8, 2018
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! pic.twitter.com/Ht0PDMdSmN
4. Drew Brees' old heir knows exactly what defenses are doing.
@Chargers QB Philip Rivers shows @Raiders no respect today, mocking them here: âNice defense, huh?â He then yells for all to hear which route he wants Virgil Green to run! pic.twitter.com/4WvevH18Tpâ Jon Becker (@JonBecker28) October 8, 2018
5. Just another Patrick Mahomes II dime to start your day.
I have the best job in the world. LOOK AT THIS.â Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) October 8, 2018
Knows he can't step into the throw without getting smacked, so he just flicks his wrist and the ball travels 30 yards. Again, you cannot defend this. pic.twitter.com/rVrX7FMelX