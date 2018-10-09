What Brees told his kids after breaking passing record

Print
  • By Nick Toney
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 9, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. This Drew Brees moment was absolutely incredible.

2. So was this one.

3. Peyton Manning paid the saltiest tribute to the NFL's new passing leader.

4. Drew Brees' old heir knows exactly what defenses are doing.

5. Just another Patrick Mahomes II dime to start your day.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0