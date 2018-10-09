What Brees told his kids after breaking passing record

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 9, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. This Drew Brees moment was absolutely incredible.

2. So was this one.

3. Peyton Manning paid the saltiest tribute to the NFL's new passing leader.

A message from Peyton Manning to @drewbrees â the new all-time passing yards record holder (h/t @Broncos and @Saints) ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/JoLBAlJTHu â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 9, 2018

We walked 71,941 yards in one day for @drewbrees and THIS JUST HAPPENED ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #BreesAThon



MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! pic.twitter.com/Ht0PDMdSmN â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 8, 2018

4. Drew Brees' old heir knows exactly what defenses are doing.

5. Just another Patrick Mahomes II dime to start your day.