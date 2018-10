Gano FG makes Panthers' Spanish broadcaster lose it

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Graham Gano's game-winning kick got a World Cup-winning reaction.

2. The Panthers had the time of their lives after the win.

3. Vikings big man Linval Joseph requires an even bigger breather.

Big men typically don’t have to run as far as Linval Joseph did on that touchdown �� pic.twitter.com/LeykWgpasw — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 7, 2018

4. No pads? No problem for Eagles DE Michael Bennett.

Most women’s suit jackets have bigger shoulder pads than the ones that Michael Bennett wears when he plays football pic.twitter.com/m4prqm67iS — Brian Moote (@MootePoints) October 8, 2018

5. Bruce Irvin's cleat game is completely off the wall.