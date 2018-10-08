Gano FG makes Panthers' Spanish broadcaster lose it

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Graham Gano's game-winning kick got a World Cup-winning reaction.
#GanoLoGanó #GanoLoGanó #GanoLoGanó #GanoLoGanó #GanoLoGanó #GanoLoGanó #GanoLoGanó #GanoLoGanó pic.twitter.com/e8LI1tgQzOâ Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 7, 2018
2. The Panthers had the time of their lives after the win.
3â£-1â£â¼ï¸ pic.twitter.com/UdIvw5iFYNâ Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 7, 2018
3. Vikings big man Linval Joseph requires an even bigger breather.
Linval Joseph has the football and he will NOT be stopped!â NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2018
BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN for the @vikings!
BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN for the @vikings!
Big men typically donât have to run as far as Linval Joseph did on that touchdown
4. No pads? No problem for Eagles DE Michael Bennett.
Most womenâs suit jackets have bigger shoulder pads than the ones that Michael Bennett wears when he plays football
5. Bruce Irvin's cleat game is completely off the wall.
Bruce Irvin is rocking the checkered @VANS_66 today