Gano FG makes Panthers' Spanish broadcaster lose it

  • By Nick Toney
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Graham Gano's game-winning kick got a World Cup-winning reaction.

2. The Panthers had the time of their lives after the win.

3. Vikings big man Linval Joseph requires an even bigger breather.

4. No pads? No problem for Eagles DE Michael Bennett.

5. Bruce Irvin's cleat game is completely off the wall.

