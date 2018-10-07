Injuries: Vikings' Cook not expected to play vs. Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings likely won't have their feature running back for a second straight meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dalvin Cook is not expected to play Sunday in Philly, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Cook, who's listed as questionable and has been battling a hamstring injury since Week 2, was a game-time decision going into last Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. He played only the first half, carrying the ball 10 times for 20 yards before taking in the second half on the sidelines of the Rams' 38-31 win.

He missed Minnesota's Week 3 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, watching his team run the ball just six times for a meager 14 yards.

Sitting out Sunday would continue a rough start to what was supposed to be a promising sophomore season for the former second-round pick out of Florida State. Cook ran for a franchise record 127 yards in his NFL debut and was averaging 88.5 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry last year before tearing his ACL in Week 4. That obviously kept him out of the Vikings' NFL title game showdown with the Eagles in January.

Though Cook has only 98 rushing yards for the season and is averaging 2.7 yards per carry, he's Minnesota's leading rusher by a good margin. Latavius Murray has tallied four carries for three yards over the past two weeks. Now he'll probably be the one the Vikings turn to.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

1. Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (ankle) is expected to play against the Packers, a source tells Rapoport.

2. Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst, who has battled a foot injury since the preseason, is expected to make his NFL debut against the Browns, according to Rapoport.

3. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, limited this week with a calf injury, looked good on Saturday during practice -- and barring a setback -- is expected to play against the Lions, per Rapoport.

4. Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) is expected to play, but running back Lamar Miller (ribs) and wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) will be game-time decisions against the Cowboys tonight, according to Rapoport.

5. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron (ankle) practiced well this week and should start today. Barring a setback, he's ready to make his season debut, according to Rapoport.

6. San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (shoulder) and cornerback Richard Sherman are both expected to play against the Cardinals, sources tell Rapoport.

7. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is expected to play against the Jaguars, assuming he has no setbacks in warmups, per Rapoport.

8. Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, who suffered a leg fracture last Sunday, will have surgery to have a rod inserted this week, a source told Rapoport. The procedure increases the chance of healing and lowers refracture rates. Thomas should be at 100 percent long before free agency.