Tedric Thompson ready to be tested by Rams' offense

Seattle Seahawks second-year safety Tedric Thompson has large shoes to fill on the back end of coverage.

Thompson replaces Earl Thomas, who suffered a fractured leg in Week 4, and it's never easy assuming a role previously held by a three-time All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowler.

The Seahawks, however, have confidence that Thompson will hold his own in the starting lineup, a role he had in training camp and preseason action while Thomas held out.

"He certainly has tremendous instincts," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said of Thompson, via the Seahawks' official website. "There is no question, and that's why he has been so active playing the football. When you put those numbers up that he did in college when he was one of the best pass defenders and one of the most productive guys, you have to have a sense and awareness and the confidence that goes along with that, that makes up that way I guess you're saying.

"We're excited about his play and he's just growing. He's really mature about stuff, he has really worked hard to understand the scheme and the principles of what we want, and he plays really strict and disciplined football. So you put that all together, it makes for a chance to be a very productive player."

Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner echoed his head coach, pointing out Thomas flashed ball-hawking skills throughout the summer months leading to the regular season.

"We have that same confidence," Wagner said, via the Seahawks' website. "I think that the week Earl came back, T2 had like four picks at practice. He's a very hungry guy and we know he's going to come out there and be excited. He knows that people are probably going to be looking at him and I think he's up for the challenge."

For his part, Thompson said he talked to Thomas this week and the veteran advised the young safety to "have fun, play with confidence."

The loose approach might be the best course of action when considering the Seahawks host the explosive Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, and any overthinking on defense could lead to mistakes in coverage and communication against the league's top offense.

Thompson understands the Rams could go after him, but he is comfortable in his role as Thomas' replacement knowing teammates have his back.

"I feel pretty comfortable with the fact that I've got trust coming from my teammates, so I feel comfortable," Thompson said, via the Seahawks' website. "... I expect [to be tested by the Rams], but I feel confident."