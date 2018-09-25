Meet the most versatile quarterback in the NFL

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for September 25, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Taysom Hill is the Saints' QB3. And so much more:

Typing this about Taysom Hill makes me feel like I am talking about 3 different players.



3 carries for 39 yards with a long of 35.

1 tackle on punt return.

3 kick returns for 64 yards.

Huge 3rd down conversion on the tying drive to force the game to OT. â Cougs in the Pros (@BYUpros) September 23, 2018

2. Everyone thinks this Nashville-area reporter was on the wrong end of a Vance McDonald stiff arm last night.

3. What a classy move by the Chiefs' breakout QB.

4. Josh Norman just wanted to know Aaron Rodgers was alright.

Nice of Josh Norman to check the structural stability of Aaron Rodgersâ @DonJoy knee brace. ~ JW pic.twitter.com/jshURvyMYb â Wilde And Tausch (@WildeAndTausch) September 23, 2018

5. Seven-year-old Blaze the Great is at it again.