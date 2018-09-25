Meet the most versatile quarterback in the NFL

Print
  • By Nick Toney
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for September 25, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Taysom Hill is the Saints' QB3. And so much more:

2. Everyone thinks this Nashville-area reporter was on the wrong end of a Vance McDonald stiff arm last night.

3. What a classy move by the Chiefs' breakout QB.

4. Josh Norman just wanted to know Aaron Rodgers was alright.

5. Seven-year-old Blaze the Great is at it again.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Blaze The Great (@blaze_813) on

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0