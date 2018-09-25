Meet the most versatile quarterback in the NFL

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for September 25, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Taysom Hill is the Saints' QB3. And so much more:
Taysom Hill is a created player btw.â Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 24, 2018
And then, he stops the punt return. Taysom Hill > all the Failcons. #NOvsATL #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/8km6LmmXmdâ DomePatrolPodcast (@domepatrolpcast) September 23, 2018
Taysom Hill picks up a huge chunk of yardage on 3rd down! #NOvsATL pic.twitter.com/0ObdduMc6qâ New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 23, 2018
Taysom Hill laying people out on the Saints first TD! #NOvsATL #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/bvaxv7Mpipâ DomePatrolPodcast (@domepatrolpcast) September 23, 2018
Typing this about Taysom Hill makes me feel like I am talking about 3 different players.â Cougs in the Pros (@BYUpros) September 23, 2018
3 carries for 39 yards with a long of 35.
1 tackle on punt return.
3 kick returns for 64 yards.
Huge 3rd down conversion on the tying drive to force the game to OT.
2. Everyone thinks this Nashville-area reporter was on the wrong end of a Vance McDonald stiff arm last night.
Iâll just leave this right here .... #wrongconte pic.twitter.com/k4nouns7S5â Chris Conte (@chrisconte) September 25, 2018
GROWN MAN STIFF ARM.â NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2018
Sheesh, @VMcDonald89! ï¿½ï¿½ #HereWeGo
ï¿½ï¿½: #PITvsTB on ESPN pic.twitter.com/TtY1Fxq5uD
3. What a classy move by the Chiefs' breakout QB.
4. Josh Norman just wanted to know Aaron Rodgers was alright.
Nice of Josh Norman to check the structural stability of Aaron Rodgersâ @DonJoy knee brace. ~ JW pic.twitter.com/jshURvyMYbâ Wilde And Tausch (@WildeAndTausch) September 23, 2018
5. Seven-year-old Blaze the Great is at it again.
View this post on Instagram