Julio Jones dismisses concerns about calf injury

Julio Jones dismissed concerns about his calf injury.

The Atlanta Falcons told reporters being held out of practice was "precautionary" and that he felt "some tightness" during last week's game, per Kelsey Conway of the team's official website. The wideout added he felt fine.

Jones sat out of practice on Wednesday. The Pro Bowler wouldn't hint at his participation level on Thursday.

The Falcons are likely just taking it easy with their dynamic receiver. At this point, we don't expect Jones to be hindered in Sunday's pivotal division showdown with the New Orleans Saints.