Jarvis Landry (knee) active for tonight's game vs. Jets

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is active for tonight's game versus the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, the team announced.

Landry was listed as questionable with a knee injury after being a limited participant in practice all week.

Given Landry's impassioned speech during Hark Knocks against players sitting with minor injuries, it always seemed like it would be a surprise if the team's No. 1 receiver didn't play in prime time.

If Landry tweaks his knee during the tilt, the Browns receiving corps would be led by Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins, with running back Duke Johnson likely seeing a bigger role in the passing game.