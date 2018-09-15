Roundup: Seahawks releasing veteran Tom Johnson

The Seattle Seahawks' injury woes have made Tom Johnson expendable -- at least for now.

In a surprising move, the Seahawks informed the starting veteran defensive tackle of his release Saturday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Johnson's free agency foray, however, could be fleeting. As Pelissero noted, injuries have forced the Seahawks to open up a roster spot, and there's a chance Seattle could re-sign him in the days ahead. Of course, there's also a chance another team could swoop in to entice Johnson away from the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle is dealing with a slew of injuries heading into Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears. D.J. Fluker (hamstring), Bobby Wagner (groin), Doug Baldwin (knee), Tre Flowers (hamstring), Shaquill Griffin (thigh) and Delano Hill (hamstring) were among the players who didn't practice Friday. K.J. Wright (knee), Baldwin, and Wagner have been ruled out, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported..

The Seahawks signed Johnson in March to a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million to help make up for the loss of Sheldon Richardson.

Johnson carved a career for himself after stops in the Arena Football League, NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League, landing with the New Orleans Saints in 2011. He joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, racking up 6.5 sacks before following up with a 36-tackle, 5.5-sack season in 2015. He recorded 17 tackles last year.

Here other transactions we're tracking on Saturday:

1. The Patriots cut wideout Bennie Fowler and elevated tackle Cole Croston from the practice squad, the team announced.

2. The Jaguars activated running back Brandon Wilds from the practice squad, the team announced. This is not good news for Leonard Fournette, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.