Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins joins Raiders

After allowing the Los Angeles Rams to gain 140 rushing yards in a season-opening loss, the Oakland Raiders worked to bolster the interior of the defensive line.

Veteran free-agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins signed with the Raiders following a Wednesday visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

#Raiders DT Justin Ellis strained ligaments in his foot, Iâm told and is considered week-to-week. Thatâs one reason for Oakland working out free agent DT Johnathan Hankins today. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2018

Hankins entered the league in 2013 with the New York Giants and previously spent the 2017 season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he started 15 games after signing a three-year deal during free agency. The Colts, however, released him during the offseason.

The Raiders needed to address the defensive line given the inability to generate sacks and stop the run in Week 1 when considering Week 2's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos come off a Week 1 performance where the ground game produced 146 total yards rushing and quarterback Case Keenum threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns.

Amid Hankins' visit, the Raiders agreed to terms Wednesday with free-agent defensive tackle Clinton McDonald, his representation told Rapoport.