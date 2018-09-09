Panthers TE Olsen suffers foot injury vs. Cowboys

The Panthers won their season-opener for a second consecutive season, but they might have lost their starting tight end for an extended period.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen suffered a foot injury in the first half of Carolina's 16-8 win Sunday.

Olsen was spotted on the sideline in a walking boot on his right foot. The tight end had foot surgery last season after suffering a fracture in his right foot. Olsen entered Carolina's Week 1 game with a back injury and was listed as questionable to play.

Olsen had two receptions for 33 yards and was Carolina's leading receiver at the time of his departure.

The Panthers also saw right tackle Daryl Williams leave early with a knee injury.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Williams did not suffer a re-injury of the knee injury he suffered in training camp. Williams dislocated his kneecap and tore his MCL in late July. Williams returned to practice from that injury just last Sunday. Rivera did not provide an update on Olsen.