ATN Podcast: Live from The Curtain Club in London

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling react to hosting the pod in front of a live audience at the Curtain Club in London (1:00). Go Get My Lunch is back! The guys weigh in on whether Alex Smith will have a better season than Kirk Cousins (15:00); and if Baker Mayfield will lead the Browns to a comeback victory over the Jets during Week 3 (23:00). The heroes unveil the 2018 Team of ATN (39:00), make their 'Final Four' picks (48:00), and answer fans' burning questions (53:50).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: