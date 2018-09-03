Saquon Barkley ready for full workload in Week 1

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) appears on track to see plenty of action in Week 1.

Barkley, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, said Monday that he's "definitely ready for a full workload" for Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the Giants' official Twitter account.

The Giants have a week of practice coming up and the key start day for monitoring purposes is Wednesday, which is when official injury reports with practice designations become available to the media.

How much work the Giants put Barkley through in practice leading to Sunday's game will go a long way in helping determine whether he is ready for a full workload.