A guide to pop culture-themed fantasy team names

This year's fantasy league trophy has your team's name all over it. So you better make sure that team name is awesome.

But how do you land the perfect team name -- one that displays the football nerd within while remaining culturally relevant? It's been a tough last for fantasy GMs everywhere... until now.

Behold: The 10 best fantasy names for every kind of nerd, from '90s Cartoons to Game of Thrones and every pop culture universe in between.

One of these names could be the one instilling fear in your friends or coworkers. You can thank us later.

G.O.T

1. Game of (Julio) Jones

2. A Gurley Has No Name

3. Alshon Joffrey

4. Demaryuis Targaryen

5. House Tyrell Williams

6. Tyrann Lannister

7. My name is (TyReek)

8. DraCARRis

9. Song of Matty Ice and Fire

10. Samwell Darnold

'90s Cartoons

1. Doug (Martin)

2. Breecess

3. AnimaniDAKs

4. SpongRob Gronkpants

5. Are Suh Afraid of the Dark?

6. Goff-et Power

7. LeSeans of the Hidden Temple

8. Hey Darnold!

9. PokeMonCriefsi

10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Bortles

Star Wars

1. Carrth Vader

2. Help Me OBJ Wan, You're Our Only Hope

3. Brees aren't the droids you're looking for

4. Alvin Kamara: Wookie of the Year

5. Fly The Mil-LeVeon Falcon

6. Bosa Fett: Sacks for hire

7. Admiral DAKbar

8. T.Y Fighters

9. Delan-ewok-er

10. Nuk Skywalker

Marvel

1. The Fantastic Fournette

2. The Adventures of Spider Cam

3. CapTom America: Winter Soldier

4. Luuuuuuuuuuuke Cage

5. CARRdians of the Galaxy

6. Wol-Vereen

7. Iron Man(ning)

8. Professor FleX

9. Alvin-antium

10. Avengers: Age of Saquon

Harry Potter

1. Fantastic Beast Modes and Where To Fine Them

2. Wingardium Le'Veon-sa

3. It's Mariota Not Mar-ee-Oh-Taah

4. 10 Points For Everson Griffendor

5. Frank DumbleGore

6. Cedric Diggsory

7. Severus Smith-Schuster

8. Flacco Malfoy

9. Expecto PatMahomes-us

10. Yer A Wizard Larry (Fitzgerald)