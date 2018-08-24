Cardinals sign A.Q. Shipley to extension despite injury

A.Q. Shipley won't head into free agency while rehabbing a torn ACL after all.

The Arizona Cardinals announced they've signed the veteran center to a one-year contract extension through 2019.

The 32-year-old offensive lineman suffered a season-ending knee injury early in training camp. He was set to enter the final year of his contract before the extension.

The deal ensures Shipley, who started 32-straight games will be around to help mentor his stand-in, rookie third-rounder Mason Cole.

Shipley underwent surgery on Aug. 9 and has already returned to the team facility to begin rehab, per Darren Urban of the team's official website.