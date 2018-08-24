Cardinals sign A.Q. Shipley to extension despite injury

A.Q. Shipley won't head into free agency while rehabbing a torn ACL after all.
The Arizona Cardinals announced they've signed the veteran center to a one-year contract extension through 2019.
The 32-year-old offensive lineman suffered a season-ending knee injury early in training camp. He was set to enter the final year of his contract before the extension.
The deal ensures Shipley, who started 32-straight games will be around to help mentor his stand-in, rookie third-rounder Mason Cole.
Shipley underwent surgery on Aug. 9 and has already returned to the team facility to begin rehab, per Darren Urban of the team's official website.
I cant say enough good things about the @AZCardinals organization. I just want to say thank you to the Bidwill family, Steve Keim, Coach Steve Wilks and the entire Cardinals organization for giving me an opportunity to continue playing the game that I love.