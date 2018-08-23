#TBT: Amazing photos of NFL stars back in the day

Print
  • By Nick Toney
More Columns >

NFL players weren't messing around on this Throwback Thursday.

As part of the league's #LetsPlayFootball initiative, players dug through family photo albums and old varsity yearbooks en masse.

The end result? Perhaps the greatest treasure trove of #TBT photos you'll ever see â all to gear up for another season of high school football.

You can learn more about the #LetsPlayFootball campaign right here. Just make sure you come back for these amazing old school pics.

Emmitt Smith

Sam Darnold

Matt Ryan

Kurt Warner

Michael Strahan

Micah Hyde

Marcus Mariota

Larry Fitzgerald

DeMarcus Ware

James Jones

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0