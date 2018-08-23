TBT: Amazing photos of NFL stars back in the day

NFL players weren't messing around on this Throwback Thursday.

As part of the league's #LetsPlayFootball initiative, players dug through family photo albums and old varsity yearbooks en masse.

The end result? Perhaps the greatest treasure trove of #TBT photos you'll ever see â all to gear up for another season of high school football.

You can learn more about the #LetsPlayFootball campaign right here. Just make sure you come back for these amazing old school pics.

Emmitt Smith

Sam Darnold

Matt Ryan

Kurt Warner

Michael Strahan

Who is ready for some football? Throwing it back to my days at Westbury High School, good luck boys. #Letsplayfootball #TBT pic.twitter.com/RfMqTWVkme â Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) August 23, 2018

Micah Hyde

Marcus Mariota

Larry Fitzgerald

DeMarcus Ware

Auburn High School, you set us up for something great on and off the field. @AuburnHighFB, put in that work this season and watch it pay off. It worked out well for us, huh @OsiUmenyiora? #TBT #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/ZOrWEPh7RY â D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) August 23, 2018

James Jones