TBT: Amazing photos of NFL stars back in the day

NFL players weren't messing around on this Throwback Thursday.
As part of the league's #LetsPlayFootball initiative, players dug through family photo albums and old varsity yearbooks en masse.
The end result? Perhaps the greatest treasure trove of #TBT photos you'll ever see â all to gear up for another season of high school football.
The end result? Perhaps the greatest treasure trove of #TBT photos you'll ever see â all to gear up for another season of high school football.
Emmitt Smith
Throwing it back to where it all started! ï¿½ï¿½ Good luck to this yearâs @ehs_gators team! #LetsPlayFootball #GoGators ï¿½ï¿½ #TBT pic.twitter.com/kilvhr9EVVâ Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) August 23, 2018
Sam Darnold
Sam & pops. #TBT #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/CMsUYz4Ixjâ New York Jets (@nyjets) August 23, 2018
Matt Ryan
Let's take it back to 1993, 8 years old, playing fullback for Downingtown âYoung Whippets.â The dream started young. #hardwork #determination #LetsPlayFootball #TBT pic.twitter.com/tFaDjlon1vâ Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) August 23, 2018
Kurt Warner
Before he was a member of the @ProFootballHOF, @kurt13warner was lighting it up as a QB for Regis High School in Iowa. #TBT #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/TpVEIcBPgXâ Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 23, 2018
Michael Strahan
Who is ready for some football? Throwing it back to my days at Westbury High School, good luck boys. #Letsplayfootball #TBT pic.twitter.com/RfMqTWVkmeâ Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) August 23, 2018
Micah Hyde
Best of luck to the Redmen this season. Tear it up! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#RedmenPride #419 #LetsPlayFootball @RedmenRundown pic.twitter.com/0gpmbFBjm9â Micah Hyde (@micah_hyde) August 23, 2018
Marcus Mariota
First documented Mariota game face. #LetsPlayFootball #TBT ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/I5SqsbhxwLâ Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 23, 2018
Larry Fitzgerald
A @VFMA_Football alum and now one of the best WRs in @NFL history.#TBT of @LarryFitzgerald. #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/NCnrvy3a5aâ Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 23, 2018
DeMarcus Ware
Auburn High School, you set us up for something great on and off the field. @AuburnHighFB, put in that work this season and watch it pay off. It worked out well for us, huh @OsiUmenyiora? #TBT #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/ZOrWEPh7RYâ D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) August 23, 2018
James Jones
Where my love for the game began...#TBT #Rams #SanJose #FlatTop #JamesTheJetJones #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/vkMTNkcZB8â James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) August 23, 2018