Injuries: Matt Kalil week-to-week after knee scope

Carolina Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil underwent a scope to clean up his right knee and is week-to-week, the team announced Tuesday.

"Matt Kalil traveled to Florida on Monday to receive a second opinion on his right knee from Dr. James Andrews," team trainer Ryan Vermillion said in a statement. "After consulting with Dr. Andrews, the decision was made to perform an arthroscopic procedure on Matt's knee. He will be evaluated on a weekly basis."

Kalil had been dealing with a sore knee that kept him out of practice.

The 29-year-old has 19 days before the Panthers kick off the season against the Dallas Cowboys. With his week-to-week status, it's unclear at this stage if Kalil will be ready for the opener.

For a Panthers team that has suffered terrible injury luck to its offensive line this summer, the news on Kalil could be worse. Even if he can't make it back for Week 1, the injury shouldn't keep Cam Newton's blind-side protector out long.

Other injury news we are tracking Tuesday:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner Vernon Hargreaves was spotted back at practice, according to multiple reporters on the scene. The former first-round pick suffered a groin injury in the team's preseason opener.