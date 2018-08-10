Around The NFL Podcast: Preseason game takeaways

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- discuss their takeaways from Thursday's preseason games, including an interesting pregame meeting between Cam Newton and Kelvin Benjamin (4:00), Andrew Luck's return to action (10:00), fireworks from Baker Mayfield (20:00), Bill Belichick's lovely exchange with the Patriots' sideline reporter (33:00) and a devastating season-ending injury for the Redskins. Dan reminisces about watching the preseason games in a coal town (41:00) and gives an update on his passport situation (51:00).

