The six most creative NFL-themed gender reveals

A #Redskins fan takes the snap from @NickSundberg for a gender reveal punt and itâs a......... pic.twitter.com/ggfkXvcc5S â George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 2, 2018

No. 6 The Fourth-Down Punt

The pressure was on Redskins long-snapper Nick Sudberg. He delivered a beauty.

No. 5 The Gatorade Bath

That worked out well for the Falcons' equipment staff. They were out of pink Gatorade.

No. 4 The Gronkowski

These two definitely have a few No. 87 onesies picked out already.

No. 3 The Captain Kirk

Don't diss Kirk's accuracy here. The Vikings' new quarterback put the ball in a place where only his retriever could get it.

No. 2 The Through-The-Uprights

"Greg the Leg" will only kick a field goal short if it's filled with pink powder.

No. 1 The Philly Special

This wouldn't be more Philly if all eight guys were standing outside a

Wawa eating soft pretzels and water ice.