The six most creative NFL-themed gender reveals

Don't let expectations pile up, expecting parents. Everyone needs a viral video to know if you're having a boy or girl.
So lace up the cleats, strap on a helmet, and let America's best game be your best option. Because like everything else, the best gender reveal videos and the football-related ones. If you want to coach your new family to a winning record, it's best to start early.
These six families know how it's done. Take a look at the most creative football-related gender reveals out there today.
A #Redskins fan takes the snap from @NickSundberg for a gender reveal punt and itâs a......... pic.twitter.com/ggfkXvcc5Sâ George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 2, 2018
No. 6 The Fourth-Down Punt
The pressure was on Redskins long-snapper Nick Sudberg. He delivered a beauty.
It's a boy!â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 8, 2018
Congratulations @LevitreAndy and @katielevitre! pic.twitter.com/5f4XogmXsd
No. 5 The Gatorade Bath
That worked out well for the Falcons' equipment staff. They were out of pink Gatorade.
A spike & a surprise!â New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 25, 2017
A Patriotic gender reveal: https://t.co/qtsIUwK4TX pic.twitter.com/TEZSrxTakd
No. 4 The Gronkowski
These two definitely have a few No. 87 onesies picked out already.
No. 3 The Captain Kirk
Don't diss Kirk's accuracy here. The Vikings' new quarterback put the ball in a place where only his retriever could get it.
.@JakeMcQuaide snaps it back, @JHekker with the hold, Zuerlein on the kick.... ITâS A GIRL!! ï¿½ï¿½â Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 17, 2018
Baby girl Bones coming soon! ï¿½ï¿½â ï¸ Congratulations to the Fassels! #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/vlYR3SHYtd
No. 2 The Through-The-Uprights
"Greg the Leg" will only kick a field goal short if it's filled with pink powder.
Today we ran the Philly Special to find out its a girl! @Eagles @SmittyBarstool @BarstoolJordie @PardonMyTake #footballguys pic.twitter.com/7XUKbn0z0Iâ Donny Football (@DonnyFootball93) July 29, 2018
No. 1 The Philly Special
This wouldn't be more Philly if all eight guys were standing outside a
Wawa eating soft pretzels and water ice.