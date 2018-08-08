Chargers matriarch Faye Spanos dies at age of 92

Faye Spanos, wife of Los Angeles Chargers owner Alex Spanos and "matriarch" of the Spanos family, died at the age of 92, the organization announced Wednesday.

"Faye was the essence of grace, compassion, humility, and kindness," the Spanos family said in a statement. "Her devotion to her family and her deep faith in God guided her throughout her life. Faye was a blessing to all who knew and loved her.

"Beloved wife, mother to four children, grandmother to 15 grandchildren, and great grandmother to 10, Faye lavishly nurtured them all with love, attention, and support. Faye married the love of her life, Alex, in 1948. As their family grew and their business prospered, Faye shared their good fortune first with their large extended families and then with their community. Faye's generosity and kindness matched her husband's, and together they made donations benefitting schools, children, the arts, hospitals, and people in need."

Thirty-six years after Faye married Alex, the latter purchased 60 percent of the then-San Diego Chargers. Today, two of Faye's sons are in charge of the Chargers' day-to-day operations. Dean Spanos is the controlling owner, while Michael Spanos is vice chairman.