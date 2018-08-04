Ravens activate guard Marshal Yanda from PUP list

Baltimore's top offensive lineman is returning to the field for the first time since suffering a fractured ankle early in the 2017 season.

The Ravens activated Marshal Yanda from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after the veteran guard passed his physical, the team announced Saturday.

Yanda's streak of six consecutive Pro Bowl selections ended last season, as he missed 14 games due to the ankle injury. He's started 135 of 146 games with the Ravens since entering the league as a third-round pick back in 2007.

For all of the acclaim over general manager Ozzie Newsome's offseason overhaul, Yanda's return represents the biggest boon for a Baltimore offense that struggled to move the chains with any degree of consistency in 2017.