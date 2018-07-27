Gurley to Barkley: NFL is easier than college football

Saquon Barkley made it look easy during his time at Penn State.

He could make it look even easier now that he's a member of the New York Giants.

So says Todd Gurley, the league's new highest-paid running back and Barkley's summer workout partner. The former Georgia star made the transition to 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year with ease -- and thinks Saquon is set to do the same.

"I told him the NFL is probably going to be a lot easier than college," Gurley told The Rams Wire. "As far as the schedule, the pound and ground on your body."

Downplaying the NFL's competition jump isn't new. After last year's preseason opener, Leonard Fournette told NFL.com's James Palmer that he thought game action was "really easy."

Those three -- Barkley, Gurley, and Fournette -- are all freaks of football-playing nature. Most of Barkley's fellow rookies will need to make a speed adjustment or two over 16 games.

Gurley doesn't foresee Barkley ever hitting the proverbial rookie wall, though.

"Just enjoy it," Gurley told The Rams Wire. "He's been doing such a great job his whole life... he's way above his years. He loves the game, so it's good to see a person like that."