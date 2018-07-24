Tony Sparano memorial service to be held Friday

The Minnesota Vikings canceled Friday's training camp practice to attend the memorial service for offensive line coach Tony Sparano, the team announced Tuesday.

Sparano was set to enter his third season with the Vikings before unexpectedly passing away Sunday due to arteriosclerotic heart disease. Sparano, who was 56, is survived by his wife Jeanette; his sons Tony and Andrew; his daughter, Ryan Leigh; and his four grandchildren.

The Sparano family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.

The Vikings will resume regularly scheduled practices on Saturday.