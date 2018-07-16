Jets waive former second-round pick Devin Smith

Wide receiver Devin Smith's time with the New York Jets has come to an end.

On Monday, the Jets released Smith, signing free-agent safety Brandon Bryant to fill the vacated roster spot.

Smith arrived in New York in 2015 as a second-round pick (37th overall) out of Ohio State.

Two ACL injuries, however, limited Smith's production and time on the field. He suffered the first tear during his rookie season and then suffered the second injury during the 2017 offseason. He hasn't appeared in a game since.

Smith finishes his time with the Jets appearing in 14 games with three starts, totaling 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets have depth at the wide receiver position ahead of training camp with Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Terrelle Pryor and Andre Roberts, among others.