Help former Patriots LB Jerod Mayo find his lost dog

A former two-time Pro Bowler needs help finding his missing pet.

According to ex-Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo's Instagram, his dog, Knox, has been missing in Eastern Massachusetts for four days.

This is Knox, an English bulldog who looks like a very good boy.

According to News 10 in Boston, a Rhode Island-based trainer lost Knox on a walk with another dog. Police located Knox's electric collar on the trail, but not the dog.

Police indicated there is no evidence that the collar was removed forcibly or that Knox fell prey to another animal. Mayo is offering a cash reward for Knox's return.

Anyone with any information on Knox's whereabouts is asked to contact Wrentham police at 508-384-2121.