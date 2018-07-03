Help former Patriots LB Jerod Mayo find his lost dog

A former two-time Pro Bowler needs help finding his missing pet.
According to ex-Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo's Instagram, his dog, Knox, has been missing in Eastern Massachusetts for four days.
This is Knox, an English bulldog who looks like a very good boy.
#patsnation we could use your help! our tricolored English bulldog Knox was with @offleashk9training // @offleashk9trainingprovidence and they claim to have lost him. We will dig deeper in that situation but right now our main concern is expediting his return so our family can have our dog back with us. Please blast repost and share this information EVERYWHERE there will be a cash reward! If you see hear or have tips to help us #bringknoxhome call 7743009868 Color: Black, Brown and white English bulldog. Last seen: Cranston // Wrentham
According to News 10 in Boston, a Rhode Island-based trainer lost Knox on a walk with another dog. Police located Knox's electric collar on the trail, but not the dog.
Police indicated there is no evidence that the collar was removed forcibly or that Knox fell prey to another animal. Mayo is offering a cash reward for Knox's return.
Anyone with any information on Knox's whereabouts is asked to contact Wrentham police at 508-384-2121.