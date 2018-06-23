Peyton Manning: Drew Brees 'deserves' passing record

Peyton Manning has only a few months remaining as the NFL's passing yardage king.

Drew Brees currently sits 1,496 yards away from Manning's career mark of 71,940, and unless Brees falls into an ocean-sized sink hole, the record will belong to the Saints star quarterback before Halloween.

"I don't think it's a matter of if (Brees breaks the record), it's just a matter of when," Manning said Friday at the annual Manning Passing Academy, per NOLA.com. "He deserves it. He's been a great player for a long time."

Brees has averaged 305.8 yards per game during his 12-year tenure in New Orleans, so if he follows that trend he will pass Manning when the Saints play the Redskins on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

Potentially breaking Manning's record on national television at the Superdome will be another special moment for Brees and the city he has called home since 2006. When Brees signed with the Saints, he and coach Sean Payton ushered in an unprecedented era of success in the Crescent City.

One Super Bowl title. Six playoff appearances. Four NFC South titles. A legacy cemented as one of the most important figures in the city's history.

As Manning will tell you, those are the achievements of true significance. Individual stats are nice, but they don't mean a lick if they don't accompany a W.

"I know Drew feels the same way, you never play for individual records," Manning said. "Drew has been the ultimate team player. It's all about helping your team win. I know when he breaks any of these records it's not going to mean as much to him if the Saints don't win the game that day."