Dennis Green to be inducted into Vikings Ring of Honor

The Minnesota Vikings are honoring the late Dennis Green in 2018.

Green will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony of the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 23 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings announced Monday.

"Dennis Green's impact on the Minnesota Vikings, and really the entire NFL, is still felt to this day," owner/president Mark Wilf said in a statement, via the Vikings' official website. "In addition to being widely regarded as one of the NFL's top coaches, Denny was also known as a great mentor and leader by all who had the fortune of being in his presence. We're extremely honored to forever memorialize Denny and his family in the Vikings Ring of Honor and we're looking forward to the induction in September."

Green, who passed away in July 2016, became the fifth head coach in Vikings history on Jan. 10, 1992 and remained at the helm through 2002.

In 10 seasons with the Vikings, Green amassed a 101-70 overall record (.591 percentage) and led the team to the postseason eight times, including four divisional titles and two NFC Championship games. His 101 career wins in Minnesota rank second in team history behind Bud Grant, who compiled 168 victories.

Green is the lone inductee to the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2018, and his inclusion brings the team's honorees to 24.

He will join Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, Jim Finks, Bud Grant, Paul Krause, Fred Zamberletti, Jim Marshall, Ron Yary, Korey Stringer, Mick Tingelhoff, Carl Eller, Cris Carter, Bill Brown, Jerry Burns, Randall McDaniel, Chuck Foreman, John Randle, Scott Studwell, Chris Doleman, Matt Blair, Joey Browner, Ahmad Rashad and Randy Moss.