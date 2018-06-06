Dalvin Cook cleared for some Vikings team drills

Dalvin Cook took the next step in his journey back from a torn ACL.

The Minnesota Vikings running back was cleared to take part in some team drills this week for the first time. Previously, he'd been limited to individual work this offseason.

"I've been feeling good, but this week was another milestone," Cook told The Star Tribune. "They kind of told me at the beginning of the week. I was excited to get back into action, get out there and just get some live reps."

Cook sustained a torn ACL in Week 4 that wiped out an extremely promising rookie campaign, which included a franchise record 127 rushing in his first career tilt.

The Vikings have been taking it slow with the starting running back's rehab thus far, but getting him involved in team drills ahead of next week's mandatory minicamp is a great sign Cook should be full-go for training camp.

Assuming there are no setbacks, expect Cook to pick up where he left off as the Vikings' workhorse. Being ready for training camp will allow Cook to be fully immersed in new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo's offense ahead of the season opener.

"Coach Flip just wants to get guys in space, get them the ball and let them make plays," Cook said. "He just wants us to run free. There's a lot of green grass for everybody on the field to run."