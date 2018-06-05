Chris McCain charged with misdemeanor battery

Colts defensive end Chris McCain has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery stemming from an incident in January, according to court documents provided to NFL.com by the L.A. District Attorney's Office.

McCain allegedly spit and grabbed the victim's neck during an incident on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles, according to the complaint.

"We're aware of this evening's reports regarding Chris McCain and are gathering all available information," the Colts released in a statment. "We take these matters very seriously and we will provide updates as appropriate."

McCain, 26, denied any wrongdoing via his verified Twitter account:

Iâm just confused cause idk what is going on. â Chris McCain (@LolosDad1026) June 5, 2018

McCain's arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 13.

The Colts signed McCain back in May and waived tight end Randall Telfer. McCain had five sacks last season with the Chargers.