Watson, Watt not expected to start camp on PUP list

Things are looking up for the Texans.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Houston's two biggest assets -- promising quarterback Deshaun Watson and star defender J.J. Watt -- are rapidly on the mend from last year's injuries. According to a source, neither player is expected to open next month's training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Watson's marvelous rookie campaign was cut short when he tore his ACL in November. Watt's season ended after just five games when he suffered a gruesome tibial plateau fracture that required intense surgery.

Those setbacks sideswiped Houston's season, but Watson's rookie handiwork gives the team genuine hope on offense at the most important position in sports.

As for the 29-year-old Watt, this autumn serves as a pivotal career turning point for one the game's fiercest defenders -- but one who has played in just eight games since 2015.

If both players can stay healthy, the Texans have a shot in the AFC South.