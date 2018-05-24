Packers sign former Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis

The Packers aren't bringing in Dez Bryant, but they are adding another physical target for Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay signed former Jacksonville tight end Marcedes Lewis on Thursday, the team announced. Lewis also posted a photo indicating the signing on Instagram.

Lewis, 34, was released in March after starting 157 games over 12 years with the Jaguars.

Although the lumbering Lewis has not caught more than 25 passes in a season since 2012, he remains one of the league's most effective blocking tight ends.

In other words, he'll slide in as a complement to Jimmy Graham, spelling the Pro Bowl pass catcher on running downs. At 6-foot-6 and nearly 260 pounds, he also offers Rodgers another wide-bodied target in the red zone.

This is the ideal situation for an accomplished veteran to finish his career with a shot at the Super Bowl.