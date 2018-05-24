Reuben Foster returns to 49ers after dropped charges

Reuben Foster is back in the 49ers' practice facility with his teammates.

A day after a judge dismissed domestic violence charges against Foster, the second-year linebacker took part in the team's offseason program for the first time since being charged in mid-April. Niners general manager John Lynch said in statement after the charges were dropped that Foster would rejoin team.

Niners confirm LB Reuben Foster was back to work today with his teammates following yesterdayâs dismissal of domestic violence charges. â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 24, 2018

California Superior Court Judge Nona Klippen ruled Wednesday there wasn't enough evidence for the domestic violence portion of the criminal case against Foster to move forward to a jury trial after listening to testimony from his former girlfriend last week. The judge reduced Foster's assault weapon charge from a felony to a misdemeanor and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for June 6.

Foster, 24, is still facing a misdemeanor marijuana charge stemming from his January arrest in Alabama, with his next court date scheduled for June 20.