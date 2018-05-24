Vita Vea signs rookie contract with Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their first-round pick under wraps.

Tampa Bay signed defensive tackle Vita Vea to his four-year rookie contract Thursday, the team announced. As with all first-round rookie contracts, Vea's deal will include a fifth-year option.

Vea was selected 12th overall in late April's draft and was the first defensive tackle taken off the board. The Washington product compiled 15 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks during his three seasons in Seattle.

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock liked Tampa Bay's pick of Vea, saying immediately after the selection, "This is a freakish dude. He can move. Reminds me a lot of Haloti Ngata."

Vea will pair with All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy in the middle of a reworked defensive line that added edge rushers Jason Pierre-Paul and Vinny Curry in the offseason.