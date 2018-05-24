Cowboys' receiver corps out 'to prove the world wrong'

The revamped Dallas Cowboys receiving corps has heard the criticism from the football cognoscenti that they could be the worst pass-catching unit in the NFL in 2018.

The reproach hasn't deterred the group from believing they'll prove those doubters wrong.

"I'm excited to be in a group of guys who are hungry and want to prove the world wrong," free-agent signee Deonte Thompson said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I don't really have too much social media stuff, so I barely hear it, but we know what they say. But we'll be having this discussion in November, and it will be totally different."

As the Cowboys worked through OTAs this week, they did so with a receiving corps that looks unfamiliar to Dallas: Allen Hurns, Thompson, third-round rookie Michael Gallup, sixth-round pick Cedrick Wilson and running back/receiver Tavon Austin. Cole Beasley and Noah Brown are the only returning receivers on the field this week -- Terrance Williams did not take part after being arrested over the weekend and continuing to recover from offseason foot surgery.

The group lacks a clear difference-maker to draw coverage. Hurns suggested he could be a No. 1 target, but knows it will be a group effort to aid quarterback Dak Prescott this year.

"Of course I feel I can be the No. 1 receiver, I feel I can play any of the three positions," Hurns said. "I can run any routes. ... One thing I know, our room, we have a lot of guys who have a lot to prove. I like being in a room like that.

"You got Bease, not coming off his best year. T-Will, same thing. Tavon was hurt a lot of last year. Noah, going into his second year. Deonte Thompson, a lot of young guys. We all got something to prove. Each and every day we're going to go out there and push each other."

The group will have to push each other to unforeseen heights if it's to prove the conventional wisdom wrong.